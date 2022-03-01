The 19 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in February

Photo: Courtesy of Milk Makeup

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

As you can probably tell if you've perused this site even a little bit in February, team Fashionista has had its hands full covering the Fall 2022 runway shows (and, of course, tracking Julia Fox's ubiquity at them). But that doesn't mean we didn't also find time to do plenty of beauty testing.

This month, our editors discovered high-tech skin care devices that have made big differences in our complexions, a slew of multi-tasking moisturizers to help us battle winter dryness, new makeup finds that have instantly become staples in our cosmetics bags and two candles we absolutely love. We also tried out a seriously satisfying scalp scrub, an amazingly lightweight leave-in conditioner and a system that makes at-home manicures feel salon-quality.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up the 19 best beauty products our team discovered in February. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop) them all.

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

