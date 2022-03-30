The 22 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in March

Including a whole bunch of fun, luxurious and innovative sunscreens our team is actually excited to use.

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

It'll be raining-slash-snowing but the forecast for the next day promises 68 degrees! It'll be 6 p.m. and yet not pitch-black out! The dogs of New York City's Upper East Side are no longer bundled up in their winter coats and boots! All of these indicators can only mean one thing: Spring is officially upon us. But before we welcome in April's showers and Manhattan dogs make the switch to their rain coats and boots (I swear this is a real thing), team Fashionista is taking a moment to recap our favorite beauty finds of the last month.

Over the past four weeks, we really focused on skin care, trying a slew of moisturizers, serums and face masks we wound up falling in love with. We also discovered new makeup favorites (like a multi-tasking lip-and-cheek tint) and fragrances (like a forest-y eau that's surprisingly refined). This month's top finds also included a magically brightening concealer; wallet-friendly body wash, body lotion and vitamin C serum picks; and a whole bunch of fun, luxurious and innovative sunscreens our team is actually excited to use.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up the 22 best beauty and wellness products our team discovered in March. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop) them all.

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

