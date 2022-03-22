Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Favorite Transitional Jackets for Spring

Photo: Imaxtree

Spring may have officially started, but that doesn't mean the weather immediately flips to sunny skies and moderate temperatures. In New York, the promise of a warmer tomorrow seems closer than ever. And while we're leaping at the opportunity to shed our puffy winter layers, we're also keeping in mind the unpredictability of March and April — which means: We're investing in transitional jackets.

In fashion, "transitional" is a holy grail term used to describe this sweet spot in seasonal changes that allows for innovation in styling. For outerwear, that can mean anything from a trusty jean topper to a classic trench coat and even the newer stepped-up button-down shirt, a shacket. And this month, Fashionista editors had their eye on this category. Below, we're rounding up our picks (and hoping they encourage the sun to come out) — happy shopping!

16 Gallery 16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

