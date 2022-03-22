Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Favorite Transitional Jackets for Spring
Spring may have officially started, but that doesn't mean the weather immediately flips to sunny skies and moderate temperatures. In New York, the promise of a warmer tomorrow seems closer than ever. And while we're leaping at the opportunity to shed our puffy winter layers, we're also keeping in mind the unpredictability of March and April — which means: We're investing in transitional jackets.
In fashion, "transitional" is a holy grail term used to describe this sweet spot in seasonal changes that allows for innovation in styling. For outerwear, that can mean anything from a trusty jean topper to a classic trench coat and even the newer stepped-up button-down shirt, a shacket. And this month, Fashionista editors had their eye on this category. Below, we're rounding up our picks (and hoping they encourage the sun to come out) — happy shopping!
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
