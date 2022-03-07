FRANCESCA SIMONS PR IS SEEKING 2022 INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

Francesca Simons is looking for motivated, organized and detail oriented PR interns to start immediately using an Apple Laptop or computer. Sorry, no Windows. This is an unpaid internship, runs for one full month, and provides a hands-on experience and the opportunity to learn about the PR industry. After this month, we will evaluate your progress and discuss the next steps.

The ideal candidate has a strong interest in PR and the fashion/jewelry industry. We are seeking dynamic and responsible interns who can assist in every day operations.

*Please note, this is not a remote position.

Responsibilities

• 1 - 2 years PR industry level experience is a plus

• Assisting in the day to day operations

• Sample Trafficking, Tracking celebrity, editorial print and digital placements

• Develop and maintain contact lists

• Assist in coordinating all press days and press appointments

• Conducting appointments with editors and stylists

• Keep up to date records of everything including various calendars, contact lists, and press clippings

• Support with the daily activities, and strategy brainstorming development meetings

• Assisting on new media and influencer and stylist research



Website: https://www.francescasimonsconsulting.com



Cover letters and Resumes to be submitted to Amber@francescasimons.com

Subject line: PR Internship - (Available _____)