Must Read: Gabrielle Union and Fashion to Figure Relaunch Collaboration, Pyer Moss Releases Sweatshirt With The Met

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Gabrielle Union relaunches collaboration with Fashion to Figure

Gabrielle Union for Fashion to Figure is back. She follows up her inaugural December 2019 capsule with a spring drop of both daytime and special occasion pieces available up to a size 4X/U.S. 26-28. Prices start at $79.95 and go up to $149.95. See the collaboration — which will be available at fashiontofigure.com and Lord & Taylor starting Thursday — in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Pyer Moss drops sweatshirt inspired by Kerby Jean-Raymond's Met Gala look

Pyer Moss is releasing a new limited-edition sweatshirt on Thursday on the Met Store's Instagram, @themetstore. It's meant to recall the look Kerby Jean-Raymond wore to the 2021 Met Gala; to bring attention to the prevalence of guns in the U.S., the numbers printed on the back represent the most commonly used bullet calibers, according to a press release. {Fashionista Inbox}

Can refillable beauty go mainstream?

Business of Fashion's Chavie Lieber reports on recent refillable beauty launches — from Plus' body wash sheets at Target to Dries van Noten's lipsticks and fragrances — and what they can tell us about how this market has evolved and grown, as well as what may come next. {Business of Fashion}

CFDA President CaSandra Diggs' advice for making it in fashion

In an as-told-to for Vogue, CFDA president CaSandra Diggs shares her career trajectory, what she's learned along the way and the advice she'd give any aspiring professional, in fashion and beyond. {Vogue}

