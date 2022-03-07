Must Read: Gap Debuts Dapper Dan Collaboration, Models Donate Fashion Month Earnings to Ukraine Relief

Dap Gap Spring 2022. Photo: Courtesy of Gap

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Gap debuts Dapper Dan "Dap Gap" collaboration

Gap's Spring 2022 campaign spotlights American style through a cast of individuals, like the legendary fashion designer Dapper Dan, that embody the joy that comes from self-expression. Gap teamed up with Dapper Dan to create a limited-edition version of its arch logo hoodie to coincide with the campaign launch. The "Dap Gap" hoodie will drop exclusively on Gap.com on March 10. {Fashionista inbox}

Models donate fashion month earnings to Ukraine relief

According to a post on her Instagram on Sunday, Gigi Hadid is donating all of her fashion month earnings towards relief efforts in Ukraine. "We don't have control over most of our works schedules, but we would like to walk 'for' something," Hadid's caption reads. "I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as those continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine." The top model's donation comes after the Argentine model Mica Argañaraz pledged to donate her own fashion month earnings. {Vogue}

Burberry announces partnership with Supreme for Spring 2022

Supreme and Burberry have teamed up to create exclusive pieces for Spring 2022 that go on sale starting March 10. The brands will each sell a different slice of the creative collaboration: Supreme's will feature a car coat, shearling-collar puffer jacket, trucker jacket, rugby top, hooded sweatshirt, jeans, denim shorts, T-shirt, crusher hat, six-panel cap and skateboard. Burberry will offer a funnel-neck jacket, jogging pants and a silk pajama set online and in select Burberry stores. {Fashionista inbox}

Burberry x Supreme. Photo: Courtesy of Burberry x Supreme

Loewe and On Running to release capsule

Runners will soon be able to sport Loewe on their daily jog thanks to the label's upcoming capsule collection with On Running. Launching on March 10, the outdoor-friendly range features Loewe's take on the Swiss brand's iconic Cloudventure and Cloudrock performance shoes. The running shoes, priced at $390 and $450, will come in five colors — gradient khaki, gradient grey, gradient blue, gradient orange and space blue. The collection will also launch with six ready-to-wear pieces for women and seven for men, ranging from $275 to $1,300. The capsule will be available in Loewe stores and online. {Fashionista inbox}

Loewe x On Running. Photo: Gray Sorrenti/Courtesy of Loewe

Knitwear designers are in high demand

Knitwear's leap from classic wardrobe staple to outfit-making hero piece has pushed knitwear designers to the front of fashion's pecking order, but there aren't enough of them to keep up with the demand for standout sweaters. Sheena Butler-Young explores this talent shortage for Business of Fashion. "Creating distinctive knitwear pieces requires deep knowledge of materials like wool and cashmere, plus command of advanced stitching techniques and complicated machinery," Butler-Young writes. "Such expertise is rare, particularly in the U.S." {Business of Fashion}

