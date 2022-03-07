GoodSkin Clinics Is Hiring A Full-Time Cosmetic Consultant In Los Angeles, CA

It is vital that you are comfortable corresponding and spending time with high profile clients.



Complete discretion and privacy is an absolute must at GoodSkin Clinics.



This is a tremendous growth opportunity for the ideal candidate who demonstrates excellent customer service and communication skills, is highly detail oriented and able to multitask, especially under stressful situations.



The right person will genuinely add to our current team and evolve with the company long term, not just simply come in and do a job.

Compensation:

- TBD depends on experience.

- Base pay begins at $35, dependent on experience. Commission to be discussed.

- Looking to hire immediately.

Education/Experience:

-Experience with hospitality in high end environments is required. Some medical experience is preferred.



Key Responsibilities:

● Assist patients in prioritizing their treatment plan and helps to make decisions in procedures done by provider

● Assist physician in treatment room with delegated tasks

● Check in with providers and coordinators on a daily basis per patients with concerns - Responsible for reconciling that these patients are handled to completion

● Answer patient questions about practice, providers, procedures, and processes that receptionist is unable to answer

● Responsible for following up on all email quotes. Creates tracking system to find out which quotes by each patient coordinator have turned into sale

● Responsible for ensuring that client has received all of the pre/post procedure planning

● Responsible for completing and maintaining “before and after” photo albums by working in conjunction with providers

● Responsible for being available in the rare instance of patient emergencies

● Perform other tasks that may be assigned or requested in an effort to facilitate the growth of the practice

● Participate in optional but recommended social media photo shoots which are designated as an opportunity to grow clientele

● Responsible in meeting with the physicians and other patient coordinators weekly to ensure the patient experience from front end to back end is up to par

● Perform follow ups with patients through messaging system from previous day and a few weeks post treatment to ensure they are happy and to answer any treatment related questions. Schedule appointments if necessary

● Educate clients about the treatments we offer, how they work, the expected results, and how much they cost, in a non-robotic, helpful manner

● Perform consumer sales duties. Highly suited for an experienced “closer” when selling products and treatments available in office to clients

● Handle day-to-day office operations

● Order supplies and assist other team members when available to ensure operations run smoothly

● Have ongoing patient service / satisfaction relationship - Make sure they are happy, and that their questions or concerns are met are addressed in a prompt manner, possibly including weekends and some off hour times

Requirements:

● Must have a minimum of 2 years of experience in high end retail/concierge

● Knowledge or background in health sciences preferable

● Self-motivated and ability to work in a team environment a MUST

● Be comfortable working in a very busy environment

● Be computer savvy, and proficient in google calendar and excel

● Be willing to take initiative and be assertive

● Patients expect you to know the answer to all of their questions; therefore confidence in delivery is a must

● Can take direction and constructive criticism well

● Come up with creative ideas, and participate in bigger picture conversations when pertaining to long term vision

● Be intuitive to people's needs and show emotional intelligence as well as forethought

● Know how to correspond effectively first and foremost, as well as quickly

● Willing to work late hours

● Maintain successful client relationships

● Be reliable, responsible and trustworthy

● Have a proactive, positive, and results-oriented approach to work

● Courteous and friendly attitude

● Have a passion, love, knowledge and curiosity for skin, beauty and the future of physical aesthetics

● Flexibility to handle various kinds of requests

● Prompt, with a supreme eye for detail and strict organization skills

● On time for scheduled shift

● Be malleable to changes in protocol, which happen often

● Have a “can do” attitude

● Must have good and clean hygiene



To Apply: Please send your resume to bo@goodskinclinics.com, subject line Cosmetic Consultant.



Please visit our website: www.goodskinclinics.com

Instagram: @goodskinclinics