GoodSkin Clinics Is Hiring A Full-Time Receptionist / Executive Office Assistant / Skin Care Consultant In Los Angeles, CA

It is vital that you are comfortable corresponding and spending time with high profile clients.

Complete discretion and privacy is an absolute must at GoodSkin Los Angeles.

The ideal candidate must have excellent customer service and communications skills, is highly detail oriented and also able to multitask, especially under stressful situations.

The right person will genuinely add to our current team and evolve with the company long term, not just simply come in and do a job.

Part time position:

We are open Monday-Saturday; the position is for 5 days (8 hour days).



Compensation:

Base pay begins at $19 per hour.



Training dates / start dates:

ASAP



Key Responsibilities:

● Scheduling client appointments and following up with clients via phone and email.

● Manage professional and personal calendar for office.

● Manage all correspondence (calls/emails/texts) with high profile clientele.

● Responsible for high volume bookings and travel management.

● Educate clients about the treatments we offer, how they work, the expected results, and how much they cost, in a non-robotic manner.

● Consumer sales duties. Highly suited for an experienced “closer” when selling products available in office to clients.

● Perform errands and tasks for office, and on occasion for the CEO.

● Handle day-to-day office operations.

● Ordering supplies and assisting other team members when available to ensure operations run smoothly.

● Having ongoing patient service / satisfaction relationship - Making sure they are happy, and that their questions or concerns are met are addressed in a prompt manner, including weekends and off hour times.

Requirements:

● Self-motivated and ability to work in a team environment a MUST.

● Be comfortable working in a very busy environment.

● Be computer savvy, and proficient in google calendar and excel.

● Be willing to take initiative and be assertive.

● Patients expect you to know the answer to all of their questions; therefore confidence in delivery is a must.

● Can take direction and constructive criticism well.

● Come up with creative ideas, and participate in bigger picture conversations when pertaining to long term vision.

● Be intuitive to people's needs and show emotional intelligence as well as forethought.

● Know how to correspond effectively first and foremost, as well as quickly.

● Willing to work late hours.

● Maintain successful client relationships.

● Be reliable, responsible and trustworthy.

● Have a proactive, positive, and results-oriented approach to work.

● Courteous and friendly attitude.

● Have a passion, love, knowledge and curiosity for skin, beauty and the future of physical aesthetics.

● Flexibility to handle various kinds of requests.

● Prompt, with a supreme eye for detail and strict organization skills.

● Must have a minimum of 2 years, but willing to make exceptions for the best candidate, you know who you are.

● Must be emotionally intelligent





To Apply: Please send your resume to bo@goodskinclinics.com, subject line Receptionist / Executive Office Assistant.



Please visit our website: www.goodskinclinics.com

Instagram: @goodskinclinics



COVID-19 precautions

● Remote interview process

● Personal protective equipment provided or required

● Temperature screenings

● Social distancing guidelines in place

● Sanitizing, disinfecting, or cleaning procedures in place