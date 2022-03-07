Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gwendoline Christie in a Voluminous Rick Owens Gown

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Rick Owens has an impressive creative range. He's a designer full of sartorial surprises, including human backpacks and others with a more commercial bend, like collaborations with Birkenstock. He's often crowned the dark king of fashion for his couture-like interpretations of goth. But when Owens commits to more "conventional" notions of beauty, it's really beautiful. The designer's Fall 2022 collection at Paris Fashion Week is a case in point, demonstrating his ability to soften exaggerated proportions and create red carpet-bound eveningwear.

While those muted sequin pieces are too hot off the runway to have a big Hollywood moment, it feels like an appropriate time to revisit Gwendoline Christie in a Rick Owens look at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actor opted for a voluminous, tent-like gown from the Spring 2020 collection, and with its generous proportions and intricate pleats, it had all the theatrical elements we expect from Owens and offered evidence that black need not be boring.

It takes a brave celebrity to take his dressed-up drama to an awards show, and Christie did so with cool confidence, along with a dark red lip and stacks of chunky rings. Plus, it provided a moment of praise for the daring styles of both Christie and Owens. Get the look in the gallery below.

