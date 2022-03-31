HALLY @ COCHELLA

Image courtesy of Hally

Going to Cochella and want to make some extra $$ along the way? Hally is your ride or dye – the first modern at home hair color brand for the next generation. All the color and care you want, and none of the chemicals you don't. Our secret ingredient? FOAM FOAM FOAM!



We are looking for festival enthusiasts who are interested in dying their hair and creating on point looks with the content to match. (We love a good TikTok, story, or YT). We send you the hair color(s) of your choice and you get creative with how you want to use it. That’s it! Color fades in roughly four weeks, depending on how often you wash it.

Must:

-Willing to dye your hair (or some of it)

-Be creative-Be organized -Be a self-starter

-Be timely with communicating and diligent with details

-Have a good understanding of how to make good social content

-Ready to have fun



$25/hour



About Hally:

Hally is the modern at home hair color for the next generation. Our breakthrough Cloud Color takes the guess, mess, stress and harsh chemicals out of at home hair dye. Ammonia free, sulfate free, paraben free, PPD free, cruelty free with nourishing color that lasts 4-6 weeks. Because Hally’s secret ingredient is FOAM, it makes it fun to apply and virtually mess free.



Hally launched in February of 2021 with our first collaboration with Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's daughter, and most recently Blue Crush with Vlogger of the year Ellie Thumann. We stand for creativity, transparency, and good vibes only. Our brand is committed to your mental health and pledges to donate 1% of all sales to mental health organizations that provide resources to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth.



Hally has been featured in Allure, Vogue, InStyle, PopSugar, Cosmo, Glossy, Buzzfeed, E!News, Byrdie, and Fashionista. Find Hally at Hallyhair.com and Ulta.



Want to apply? Email lindsey@hallyhair.com with the subject CHELLA, a link to your insta, TT, and/or YT and a few inspo pics of the looks you are going for!