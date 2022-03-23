Celebrities Are Going All In on the Bodycon Trend on the Red Carpet

Corsetry, low-slung waistlines, cutouts, sheer dresses and outfits that are basically just straight-up lingerie were everywhere at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and 'Vanity Fair' Young Hollywood this week.

Halsey at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Bodycon dressing, 2022-style, is maintaining its sheer, lacy, corseted grip on fashion right now — at least if celebrities have anything to say about it.

On Tuesday, stars were out celebrating at lots of different events: the "Bridgerton" season two premiere, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards and the Vanity Fair: A Night For Young Hollywood party co-hosted by Bacardi rum. No matter the occasion, though, their sartorial choices included form-fitting silhouettes, plunging necklines, low-slung waistlines and so much see-through fabric, showing us all the different ways you can approach bodycon dressing.

Halsey wore for what can best be described as pasties artfully attached to a G-string harness (which was somehow artfully attached to attached to pants?), while musician Maggie Lindemann's dress (a term we use loosely here) was akin to shredded lingerie held together with a belt. At the other end of the bodycon spectrum were Gina Torres and Haim sisters Alana and Danielle, who went for more subtle takes on the trend with unexpected cutouts and expertly tailored gowns. Taylor Momsen, meanwhile, took the opportunity to do Jenny Humphrey season one cosplay for the event (but honestly, who at the iHeartRadio event didn't?) in a black lace romper and combat boots.

Another recurring theme at both events was menswear-inspired looks, including punched-up takes that included colorful blazers, chain-and-jewel-adorned jackets, velvet suiting and, in the case of Avril Lavigne, a moto jacket/dress/kilt hybrid (with tartan-printed hair to match). Billy Porter combined trends, wearing an of-the-moment neon pink sleeveless suit, while Dove Cameron's jewelry-encrusted tuxedo dress and Willow Smith's goth Ambush trench coat were other standouts.

Click through the gallery below to see these trends in all their glory at both events.

