Must Read: Jennifer Behr and Nai'Vasha Collaborate on Hair Accessories, Goodee Launches Apparel

Plus, Fear of God launches womenswear.
jennifer-behr-nai'vasha-collaboration

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Jennifer Behr and Nai'vasha collaborate on hair accessories 
Jennifer Behr and hairstylist Nai'vasha have launched a limited-edition collection of warrior-inspired hair accessories. Having already collaborated on custom accessories for Alicia Keys at the 2020 Grammys, the 11-piece collection felt like a natural progression of their creative relationship. The line, which you can shop here, features abstract gold headpieces, brass chain combs and Swarovski crystal bobby pin strands. {Fashionista inbox} 

Goodee launches apparel 
Goodee, a Black-owned and B-Corp-certified home and lifestyle marketplace, has launched its first ready-to-wear offering. Inspired by the idea of slowing down to contemplate and value our time, The Slow Wear Collection offers a gender-neutral assortment of ethically produced loungewear. The hoodie and lounge pants come in five colorways and retail for $125 and $100, respectively. You can shop the collection here. {Fashionista inbox} 

GOODEE-Slow Wear Collection-03

Fear of God launches womenswear
Jerry Lorenzo is expanding his customer base with the launch of womenswear in his latest Fear of God drop. According to Harper's Bazaar, the first women-specific offering includes comfortable basics, from drape-y button-downs to coordinating knit sets. "As we got better at designing and communicating our language, it was only natural that we extend that through different platforms, whether it's kids, home, furniture or womenswear," Lorenzo tells Harper's Bazaar. "We feel our proposition is timelessly sophisticated in a relaxed and approachable way. Our point of view is something that can really live through anything." {Harper's Bazaar

