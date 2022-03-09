Jennifer Fisher Jewelry is Hiring a Fine Jewelry Production Assistant in New York, NY

JENNIFER FISHER is seeking a highly motivated, detail-oriented, and responsible Fine Jewelry Production Assistant to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic department. The role requires strong organizations skills along with general knowledge and experience in the jewelry industry. Being able to work both collaboratively and independently is a must.



An integral part of Jennifer Fisher, the person fulfilling this role should be able to help coordinate the day-to-day production processes, including but not limited to:



● Assisting with production vendors and their production timelines

● Quality control all completed fine jewelry orders

● Supporting the team in overseeing custom and stock orders for a timely completion

● Processing new orders which includes handling fine gold castings, chains, gemstones, findings

● Data entry of all completed fine jewelry orders

● Working with production partners to ensure high standard of product consistency and quality



This position is NYC based, non-remote.



To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to productioncareers@jenniferfisherjewelry.com, subject line Fine Jewelry Production Assistant.