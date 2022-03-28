We Have an Early Contender for This Year's 'Fashion Collaboration Most Likely to Go Viral'

Photo: Courtesy of Ganni

In 2022, there are a few elements of a fashion launch that can position it to go viral. There's the brand itself, and whether it has a large, devoted following it can harness to drum up excitement. Then, there's the novelty or even surprise factor that the product brings to the market. Finally, there's the extra credit if it taps into some trend or conversation in the zeitgeist — like, say, late '90s and early aughts nostalgia. Well, Ganni's latest collaboration checks all those boxes.

The beloved Scandi fashion brand is releasing a collection with aughty icon Juicy Couture on Wednesday, which it bills as including "the most responsibly produced version to date of the iconic Juicy Couture velour tracksuit" among its 13-look collaboration.

"The Juicy Couture velour tracksuit is such a strong symbol of the aughts aesthetic and draws on such a strong cultural reference," Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni's creative director, writes in an e-mail. "Being able to rework a Y2K classic of this caliber has been so much fun! And adding that, to be able to bring it back in a more responsible version is a total dream scenario."

Juicy Couture's most recognizable contribution to fashion has been reissued by Ganni with a "mix of certified organic and pre-consumer recycled cotton as well as recycled polyester," according to a press release. There are a few versions on offer: one logo-printed brown, one blue-purple (both branded with with rhinestones, of course) and one black. The collaboration also has T-shirts, dresses, tops and leggings, made using certified organic and recycled materials, as part of Ganni's Responsibility Game Plan initiative. Sizing ranges from US 0 to 22 and XXS to 4XL.

"When I walk the streets of Copenhagen, it gives me so much energy and inspiration to see the new super stylish generation of Gen Zs who are playing with elements of the 00's style in such a personal and fresh way," Reffstrup says. "I'm hoping that our tribute to the iconic tracksuits will be a fun styling piece that makes our community feel confident and fabulous."

