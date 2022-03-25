Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Star Edition: Keira Knightley

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History: All-Star Edition' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks from the stylish stars who make regular appearances on best-dressed lists.

Keira Knightley spent years working as a child actor, slowly climbing her way to the Hollywood A-List with handfuls of small roles. But when it comes to the red carpet, she exploded into our consciousness with one hell of a look at the 2003 premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl": the lowest-slung jeans we have seen this side of a Christina Aguilera music video, paired with a white crop top.

Whether it was a good outfit, we'll leave up to Gen Z to relitigate, but there's no denying that, in terms of making a statement, that was a great outfit.

From there, though, Knightley went on to develop a more romantic (and more covered-up) sense of style. She's long shown favor toward fellow Brits like Erdem and Mary Katrantzou for moments of coolness, but she can also pull off an ethereal Valentino gown like no one else. There was her brief but much-loved Rodarte period — then, of course, there's her turn as a Chanel girl, from when she was first signed as the face of Coco Mademoiselle in 2006 to present day. She's worn the brand for some of her biggest occasions, whether it was a custom-made jacket for her civil wedding to husband James Righton or head-to-toe couture to receive her OBE.

See some of Keira Knightley's best looks over the years in the gallery below:

