Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kirsten Dunst in a Dreamy Blush Christian Lacroix Couture Gown

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Kirsten Dunst is easily one of Hollywood's most consistently well-dressed stars. With a small assortment of favorite designers (Chanel, Rodarte and Christian Lacroix, especially) and go-to silhouettes, the innately cool actor clearly knows what works for her. That said, her style is far from boring.

Dunst is not afraid to go in a dreamy, fanciful direction for a big red carpet — hence her attraction to Lacroix, whose vintage red couture gown she wore to this week's Oscars.

The actor and the designer have had many magical red-carpet moments together over the years, a standout being this blush-colored gown from his Spring 2007 couture collection, which Dunst wore to the Tokyo premiere of "Spider-Man 3" that year. It feels very Dunst: girly, ethereal, one-of-a-kind and worthy of being taken seriously.

