Krupp Group Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In Los Angeles

Title: Senior Account Executive, LA

Position Reports To: Account Director, LA

Basic Function: To support the Director and bi-coastal VIP services team in coordinating and facilitating celebrity requests and initiatives for select clients.

Essential duties:

VIP Coordination

- Search for celebrity images on a continuous and frequent basis

o Search for product loaned or gifted directly from showroom, in any category

o Update and maintain list of sites for searching

- Facilitate celebrity requests and returns

o Greet stylist and help them pull

- All requests should be pre-approved, so you know what brands to offer

o Support the team when needed to do sample pulls and check-in sample returns (always for Jewelry)

o Handle jewelry pulls with the help of Assistant when needed

- Help coordinate weekly celebrity gifting initiatives

- Pro-actively work with Director and team to outreach for all upcoming events