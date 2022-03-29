Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lil Nas X in Custom Christopher John Rogers

Don't sleep on CJR suiting.
Lil Nas X attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Christopher John Rogers' gowns — with their eye-catching colors, innovative shapes and can't-look-away sensibility — get a lot of flowers, but let's not sleep on the brand's equally statement-making tailored separates, which have proven to be just as impactful. 

One of the strongest endorsements for CJR Suiting came from Lil Nas X at the 2019 American Music Awards. For the occasion, Christopher John Rogers created a silk-wool suit with pretty overt '80s influences, from the sharp-shouldered cropped jacket to the high-waisted trousers to the zebra-print velvet tee to the neon color seen throughout. (One of the many delightful parts of the CJR brand are the names it assigns its colors; this one was "slime green.") "If you look at the pictures of the audience, you would spot me immediately, because there's literally nobody else wearing these vibrant-ass colors," Lil Nas X said.

In an interview with GQ about his style evolution, the rapper explained that the custom look was "Prince-inspired," and that it was "one of my first outward, colorful flamboyant outfits I wore out in public."

The rapper accessorized with opera gloves matching his high-necked animal-print top and square-toed, block-heeled United Nude x SRXUN boots that matched the green suit. "People were saying I look like a Batman villain, and I was like, 'Thanks,'" Lil Nas X remembered. 

Feeling inspired? Shop bold green spring pieces in the gallery, below.

