Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lil Nas X in Custom Christopher John Rogers

Christopher John Rogers' gowns — with their eye-catching colors, innovative shapes and can't-look-away sensibility — get a lot of flowers, but let's not sleep on the brand's equally statement-making tailored separates, which have proven to be just as impactful.

One of the strongest endorsements for CJR Suiting came from Lil Nas X at the 2019 American Music Awards. For the occasion, Christopher John Rogers created a silk-wool suit with pretty overt '80s influences, from the sharp-shouldered cropped jacket to the high-waisted trousers to the zebra-print velvet tee to the neon color seen throughout. (One of the many delightful parts of the CJR brand are the names it assigns its colors; this one was "slime green.") "If you look at the pictures of the audience, you would spot me immediately, because there's literally nobody else wearing these vibrant-ass colors," Lil Nas X said.

In an interview with GQ about his style evolution, the rapper explained that the custom look was "Prince-inspired," and that it was "one of my first outward, colorful flamboyant outfits I wore out in public."

The rapper accessorized with opera gloves matching his high-necked animal-print top and square-toed, block-heeled United Nude x SRXUN boots that matched the green suit. "People were saying I look like a Batman villain, and I was like, 'Thanks,'" Lil Nas X remembered.

