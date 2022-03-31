Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Lindsey Thornburg Is Hiring A P/T Web And Customer Service Assistant In New York, NY

Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.
lindsey thornburg logo


Lindsey Thornburg is seeking an energetic, skilled and organized individual with a sound knowledge and interest in fashion to join our team.

Duties include but not limited to : web copywriting, product updates, data entry, image uploads and general customer service assistance.

Relevant web and fashion experience and qualifications preferred. 

To Apply: Please send your resume to lindsey@lindseythornburg.com.

@lindseythornburg

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

lindsey thornburg press
Sponsored Story

Lindsey Thornburg Is Hiring A Production Assistant In New York, NY

Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.

By Winnie LiuNov 16, 2021
lindsey thornburg press
Sponsored Story

Lindsey Thornburg Is Seeking A Fashion Design Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.

By Winnie LiuJul 28, 2021
lindsey thornburg press
Sponsored Story

Lindsey Thornburg Is Hiring A Freelance Graphic Designer

Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City

By Winnie LiuNov 12, 2020
lindsy thornburg logo
Sponsored Story

Lindsey Thornburg Is Hiring A Design Assistant In New York, NY

Lindsey Thornburg, a small apparel brand based in New York City is seeking a skilled, energetic and efficient person to join our team.

By Winnie LiuSep 13, 2021