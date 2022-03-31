Lindsey Thornburg Is Hiring A P/T Web And Customer Service Assistant In New York, NY
Lindsey Thornburg is seeking an energetic, skilled and organized individual with a sound knowledge and interest in fashion to join our team.
Duties include but not limited to : web copywriting, product updates, data entry, image uploads and general customer service assistance.
Relevant web and fashion experience and qualifications preferred.
To Apply: Please send your resume to lindsey@lindseythornburg.com.
@lindseythornburg