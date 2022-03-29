Skip to main content
Loup Charmant Is Seeking A Production/Product Development Intern In New York, NY

This Production/Product Development Intern will be working with our Production Manager on creating spec sheets, working with pattern maker, sourcing fabrics/trims & work with factories.
Women’s Resort line Loup Charmant is seeking qualified fashion intern to join our team!

This Production/Product Development Intern will be working with our Production Manager on creating spec sheets, working with pattern maker, sourcing fabrics/trims & work with factories.

This is an extremely hands on opportunity for someone looking for experience working in the fashion industry but would rather learn more than just the design aspect of the job.

You gain first-hand experience on how a small business operates and about production in NYC.

Qualifications:
- Candidate must be enthusiastic & eager to learn the ins and outs of product development & production management
- Keep up in a fast paced environment.
- Strong organization skills. Ability to handle multiple tasks
- Passionate about the Fashion Industry
-Clear communication skills – in design, verbally and written
- Excel skills are a plus!

Hours per week are flexible depending on credits needed!!

Please submit your resume and cover letter to kayla@loupcharmant.com

