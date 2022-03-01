Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Star Edition: Lupita Nyong'o

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History: All-Star Edition' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks from the stylish stars who make regular appearances on best-dressed lists.

When Lupita Nyong'o arrived on the fashion scene, it felt rather like she'd been burst out of a cannon. Unlike the slow fits and starts of other actors, who experiment with different styles and designers while figuring out what works, Nyong'o hit the press tour for "12 Years a Slave" — her first feature film — with a seemingly fully-formed sense of what she wanted to communicate through style on the red carpet.

Then, the 2013 Academy Awards happened.

There's the fact that she won the award for Best Supporting Actress, obviously, but there was also that pale blue confection of a custom Prada dress, one which twirled around her all evening like she was a Disney princess. From the moment the fashion world got a glimpse of that look, dreamed up with stylist Micaela Erlanger, it was off to the races.

Since then, Nyong'o has proven herself to be the queen of color and print. Whether it's with a custom Atelier Versace number or a glittering Halpern dress, she's unafraid of making bold statements when she steps onto a red carpet. If she does do a basic color scheme, there's always going to be interest in texture or details, like a champagne silk Jason Wu dress or a white Dior Haute Couture gown. And her experimentation doesn't stop at the clothes: Nyong'o has mastered statement-making hair and beauty looks, too, like her structural updo (by Vernon François) at the 2016 Met Gala.

See some of Lupita Nyong'o's best red carpet looks in the gallery below:

38 Gallery 38 Images

