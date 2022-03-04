Must Read: A Look at Luxury Crisis Management, What Do Activist Investors Want From Fashion?

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Vogue Business examines luxury crisis management

Kati Chitrakorn explores luxury crisis management for Vogue Business, specifically examining the responses of companies like LVMH, Kering and OTB Corp to the war in Ukraine. "Sources close to luxury brands have told Vogue Business that first on the agenda is always employees, especially those on the ground in Ukraine, rather than social media statements," explains Citrakorn. "Speaking to their people, and figuring out what to do meaningfully, then speaking to global teams for a collective response, is the norm. But, during this time, consumer indignation often grows louder." {Vogue Business}

What do activist investors want from fashion?

Business of Fashion's Chavie Lieber questions what activist investors — who buy shares in order to push for change from within — really want from fashion brands, and in particular the retail segment. "Activist investors can... help a brand execute a pivot they might not have the vision or the risk appetite to pull off on their own," writes Lieber. "Retail is a particularly ripe target....Their problems may not be easy to solve, but it's relatively straightforward for an activist to make the case that a radical course correction is needed." {Business of Fashion}

Thebe Magugu tapped to design for AZ Factory

AZ Factory, founded by the late Alber Elbaz, has tapped Thebe Magugu as its first "amigo," meaning the designer will collaborate with the brand for its next collection. Per the brand, this marks the first partnership with other "talents, partners [and] customers to experiment and try new things." {Fashionista inbox}

