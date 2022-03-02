Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

March Forth Agency Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Specialist In New York, NY

March Forth Agency is a social media and branding agency. We have clients across multiple industries: entertainment, pageants, sports, beauty, and bridal to name a few.

Our company was founded by a WOC and our team consists of 3 WOC. We have 8 accounts and are rapidly growing every month! If you are looking to grow with a company, have the opportunity to exercise creative freedom, and learn a ton about social media - keep reading!

What You’ll Do
+ Stay up-to-date on social media trends and brainstorm creative ways to apply trends to our clients
+ Oversee daily social operations including posting/scheduling content, content management, and creating and editing media assets (including Instagram reels and TikTok videos)
+ Assist in creating client content calendars consisting of client photos, videos, custom graphics, and daily stories
+ Assist in influencer and/or brand partnership outreach
+ Create compelling captions for clients across multiple industries
+ Assist in implementing and executing new social media strategies
+ Track and measure the impact of new social media strategies
+ Conduct weekly target market research across all client industries and reports on what content is working across all platforms
+ Create monthly and quarterly social analytics reports, providing insights and new strategy recommendations

Requirements
+ Fluency in all social channels, with a deep working knowledge of Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest
+ Understanding of creative development process and media planning
+ Highly detail-oriented, excellent organizational skills, and ability to multitask
+ The ability to work independently, leading and managing multiple projects remotely
+ A desire to learn!

15-20 hours per week; work hours are flexible, as long as posts go up/ you do what needs to be done.

To Apply: Please send your resume to marchforthagency@gmail.com and include 3 accounts you love to follow and why 

@marchforthagency

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

apparel-casual-clothes-934070 pexels Ylanite Koppens
Sponsored Story

March Forth Agency Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Assistant In Dumbo, Brooklyn

March Forth Agency is a social media and branding agency. We have clients across multiple industries: bridal, beauty & music/entertainment to name a few.

By Winnie Liu
May 7, 2021
fashion-girl-person-1135531 pexels
Sponsored Story

Nylon Consulting Is Hiring A Social Media Account Manager In New York, NY

Nylon Consulting is a boutique public relations and social media firm headquartered in NYC that works with design brands in the home and lifestyle industries

By Winnie Liu
May 24, 2021
fashion-friends-friendship-1345082 pexels
Sponsored Story

Mark Henry Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Manager In New York, NY

Mark Henry is a fine jewelry brand based in New York City. We are the go-to-source for designer jewelry that utilizes extremely rare gemstones like natural alexandrite and paraiba.

By Winnie Liu
Apr 27, 2021
letoile
Sponsored Story

L'etoile Sport Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Manager In New York, NY

L'etoile Sport is looking for an energetic, inspired, and enthusiastic content creator for advertising campaigns in the social media and digital world.

By Winnie Liu
Jan 25, 2022