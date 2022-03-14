Maximilian Davis Named New Creative Director at Salvatore Ferragamo

The designer will put his own line on hold to take the job.

Photo: Lee Whittaker/Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

These days, the game of "creative director musical chairs" can move so fast, it's hard to even remember who is in charge where. (That's why we provide these handy cheat sheets!) But Salvatore Ferragamo — which parted ways with former creative director Paul Andrew all the way back in March 2021 — has taken its time in finding a new lead.

Patience has paid off: Nearly one year later, the Italian house has officially named Maximilian Davis as creative director.

"I am deeply honored to be joining Ferragamo, and grateful for the opportunity to build on the rich and profound heritage of the house," the designer said, in a statement. "Ferragamo represents a dedication to timeless elegance and sophistication that I find incredibly inspiring. I'm looking forward to articulating my vision, elevated by the codes of Italian craftsmanship, quality and innovation."

Davis is definitely a buzzy hire, having only just launched his brand Maximilian in 2020 through Fashion East. A graduate of the London College of Fashion, he'd also worked under Grace Wales Bonner. Rihanna wore a look from his debut collection. Most recently, he was one of the 20 semifinalists for the 2022 LVMH Prize, though he withdrew from the competition at the beginning of March. (That may be because, according to a statement given to WWD, Davis "will put his brand on hold and be fully dedicated to Ferragamo." Andrew also ultimately paused his eponymous shoe line when he took the gig; he's slated to relaunch it this fall.)

Davis' first day at Ferragamo is this Wednesday, March 16. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled to see how the young U.K.-based designer puts his fresh stamp on the Italian house.

