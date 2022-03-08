Meira T Is Hiring A Social Media Content Creator & Coordinator In Fort Lee, NJ

The primary purpose of this role is to capture content and deliver an integrated media strategy across all social platforms.

Image courtesy of Meira T

Meira T is looking for a creative and commercially aware Digital & Social Media Manager to join our growing business. The primary purpose of this role is to capture content and deliver an integrated media strategy across all social platforms to increase brand awareness, audience volume and engagement, thereby impacting revenue. This role will report to the Marketing & Communications Director, but will work across the Creative Department.

Social Media :

Manage and execute the social media strategy across multiple platforms

Lead social media initiatives, from creating content to executing campaigns start to finish and keeping all platforms updated with relevant and engaging content

Manage weekly social content calendar and the production of social media content

Organize and file all existing and published social media content

Organize and catalog all user generated content

Photograph/film, edit (retouch), curate, copy-write, and publish daily content across all social media platforms

Research and implement new platforms and tools to drive digital innovation, meet business needs, improve efficiencies and reach new audiences

Work with Graphic Designer to create Social Content

Digital :

Work with Creative and E-Commerce teams on various web tasks from image cropping, file uploads and updating copy, to assisting with the buildout and scheduling of email marketing mailers.

Assist E-Commerce team in loading product that aligns with social posts.

Qualifications :

1-3 Years’ Experience of creating engaging digital content and managing social media accounts/platforms for a brand

Experience in luxury goods, fashion, and/or retail

Skilled iPhone photographer and image curator, experience in camera photography is a plus

Impeccable writing, editing (photo/video/text), presentation and communication skills

Knowledge of social media software and tools: scheduling, reporting and optimization

Knowledge of paid social media and ad management

A passion for fine jewelry

*Please send Cover Letter & Resume to fulltimecareers@gmail.com