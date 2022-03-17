Skip to main content

Must Read: Meet Your 2022 Met Gala Co-Chairs, Stefano Tonchi's Next Move

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the "Rei Kawakubo:Comme des Garcons" Met Gala 2017

Meet your 2022 Met Gala co-chairs
Vogue announced on Thursday that the upcoming Met Gala celebrating the Costume Institute's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition will be co-chaired by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Tom Ford and Instagram's Adam Mosseri — plus Anna Wintour, of course — returning as honorary co-chairs. The dress code: "gilded glamour," per the New York Times' Vanessa Friedman. {Vogue}

Stefano Tonchi's next move
Business of Fashion's Lauren Sherman reports on Stefano Tonchi's latest venture, a new bi-annual, Palm Beach, Florida-based magazine called Palmer. His business partner is Michael J. Berman, who will serve as publisher, while Tonchi will be its editorial director. "When you are working in the local markets, people still want print," Tonchi said. Berman added: "This isn't a magazine about rich people doing rich people things. There are no party pictures. If you're looking for that, that exists all over the place." {Business of Fashion}

