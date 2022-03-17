Micaela Erlanger Studios Is Hiring A Fashion & Accessories Editor In New York, NY
OVERVIEW:
-Oversee and execute all market requests for client fittings. Clientele includes VIP, private clients, and bridal clients
-Market knowledge should include women's luxury and contemporary RTW, accessories, fine jewelry, and menswear
-Manage all incoming and outgoing sample trafficking
-Handle all prep and merchandising for client fittings
-Assist in all client fittings and/or photoshoots
-Handle logistics and scheduling for all jobs. This person will liaise with respective client teams and manage all deliveries and shipments
-Manage freelance assistants and/or interns hired for projects
-Assist company CEO on other creative projects (this can include brand partnerships, social partnerships, collaborations etc)
-Handle scheduling for CEO
-Responsible for all day-to-day activities and procedures occurring in the office. Maintain the office space and keep organized
-Responsible for keeping important company documents and assets up-to-date
REQUIREMENTS:
-Must be based full time in NYC
-Previous experience in a similar role, preferably 3+ years market experience
-Must be detail-oriented and thrive in a fast-paced environment
TO APPLY: Please send your resume to micaela@micaelaerlanger.com, subject line Fashion & Accessories Editor.
micaelaerlanger.com
@micaela