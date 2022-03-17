Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Micaela Erlanger Studios Is Hiring A Fashion & Accessories Editor In New York, NY

Micaela Erlanger is a Celebrity Fashion Stylist based in New York City. Her work has been seen on the biggest red carpets around the globe and in the pages of top fashion publications worldwide.

OVERVIEW:
-Oversee and execute all market requests for client fittings. Clientele includes VIP, private clients, and bridal clients
-Market knowledge should include women's luxury and contemporary RTW, accessories, fine jewelry, and menswear
-Manage all incoming and outgoing sample trafficking
-Handle all prep and merchandising for client fittings
-Assist in all client fittings and/or photoshoots
-Handle logistics and scheduling for all jobs. This person will liaise with respective client teams and manage all deliveries and shipments
-Manage freelance assistants and/or interns hired for projects
-Assist company CEO on other creative projects (this can include brand partnerships, social partnerships, collaborations etc)
-Handle scheduling for CEO
-Responsible for all day-to-day activities and procedures occurring in the office. Maintain the office space and keep organized
-Responsible for keeping important company documents and assets up-to-date

REQUIREMENTS:
-Must be based full time in NYC
-Previous experience in a similar role, preferably 3+ years market experience
-Must be detail-oriented and thrive in a fast-paced environment

TO APPLY: Please send your resume to micaela@micaelaerlanger.com, subject line Fashion & Accessories Editor.

micaelaerlanger.com
@micaela

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Micaela Erlanger @ Instagram
Careers

Micaela Erlanger Studios Is Seeking A Fashion Closet Intern In New York, NY

Micaela Erlanger Studios is seeking motivated, responsible, detail-oriented interns to start immediately for the fall semester.

By Winnie LiuSep 26, 2018
New York str F18 029 imaxtree careers
Sponsored Story

Micaela Erlanger Is Hiring A PA / Digital Content Coordinator In New York, NY

We are looking for an experienced and creative Social Media Coordinator and PA to join our team.

By Winnie LiuFeb 12, 2020
pexels woman-1149909_1920
Sponsored Story

Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive, Fashion and Accessories In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Senior Account Executive to join its thriving Fashion team, which works with both men's and women's fashion and accessories brands.

By Winnie LiuOct 18, 2021
paul wilmot logo
Sponsored Story

Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive, Fashion and Accessories In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Senior Account Executive to join its thriving Fashion team, which works with both men's and women's fashion and accessories brands.

By Winnie LiuJul 15, 2021