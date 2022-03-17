Micaela Erlanger Studios Is Hiring A Fashion & Accessories Editor In New York, NY

OVERVIEW:

-Oversee and execute all market requests for client fittings. Clientele includes VIP, private clients, and bridal clients

-Market knowledge should include women's luxury and contemporary RTW, accessories, fine jewelry, and menswear

-Manage all incoming and outgoing sample trafficking

-Handle all prep and merchandising for client fittings

-Assist in all client fittings and/or photoshoots

-Handle logistics and scheduling for all jobs. This person will liaise with respective client teams and manage all deliveries and shipments

-Manage freelance assistants and/or interns hired for projects

-Assist company CEO on other creative projects (this can include brand partnerships, social partnerships, collaborations etc)

-Handle scheduling for CEO

-Responsible for all day-to-day activities and procedures occurring in the office. Maintain the office space and keep organized

-Responsible for keeping important company documents and assets up-to-date



REQUIREMENTS:

-Must be based full time in NYC

-Previous experience in a similar role, preferably 3+ years market experience

-Must be detail-oriented and thrive in a fast-paced environment



TO APPLY: Please send your resume to micaela@micaelaerlanger.com, subject line Fashion & Accessories Editor.



micaelaerlanger.com

@micaela