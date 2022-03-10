MICHELE MARIE PR LOS ANGELES IS HIRING – VIP ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

A full-service bi-coastal public relations agency, Michele Marie PR offers an innovative approach to editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR across fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Female Founded and entering our 15th year in business averaging double digit growth each year, MMPR prides itself in making our “teamwork make the dreamwork” in our thriving, fast paced, results driven work environment. We are looking for a qualified candidate in LOS ANGELES to join our public relations team as a VIP Account Executive.



Candidates for VIP Account Executive must have at least 3+ years of experience and currently securing celebrity and influencer placements, and knowledgeable in facilitating gifting and loans. Must have strong contacts with stylists and celebrity teams for gifting.



We are looking for a flexible individual with the skill-set to manage multiple accounts. Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Power Point, Excel). Experience using Cision, Fashion GPS and Mayvien is a plus, but is not required. Well-rounded on social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.)



MMPR offers competitive salaries, Medical, Vision and Dental benefits, 401k, Summer Fridays, 3 weeks paid vacations, and paid PTO.



Please send resumes to jobs@michelemariepr.com with the subject line: VIP AE