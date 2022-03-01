Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Collections From Milan Fashion Week

At Milan Fashion Week, the two categories of clothing that comfort dressing ignored — suiting and lingerie — came back with a vengeance.

These dressier parts of our wardrobes covered the Fall 2022 runways, with the spotlight on both supportive undergarments and boardroom-ready blazers. Though it was a bold sartorial move to reject leisurewear, Italian designers rose to the occasion, showing quality pieces that would make it easy to abandon sweats and wire-free bralettes. However, brands did agree on what article to keep from our early pandemic closets: a fitted white tank. The newness coming out of Milan also represents the latest chapter in fashion's fantasy book, with looks that we'll want to recreate with vintage finds from our favorite resale sites — and yes, that includes the new, new Bottega.

Catch up on our favorite Fall 2022 collections coming out of Milan in the galleries, below.

Act N.1

Ambush

Bottega Veneta

Calcaterra

Capasa Milano

Diesel

Fendi

Jil Sander

Marco Rambaldi

Miss Sohee

Prada

Sportmax

Tod's

Versace

