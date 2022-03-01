Skip to main content
Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Collections From Milan Fashion Week

These are the looks that we'll want to recreate come September (and probably even earlier).

Photo: Imaxtree

At Milan Fashion Week, the two categories of clothing that comfort dressing ignored — suiting and lingerie — came back with a vengeance. 

These dressier parts of our wardrobes covered the Fall 2022 runways, with the spotlight on both supportive undergarments and boardroom-ready blazers. Though it was a bold sartorial move to reject leisurewear, Italian designers rose to the occasion, showing quality pieces that would make it easy to abandon sweats and wire-free bralettes. However, brands did agree on what article to keep from our early pandemic closets: a fitted white tank. The newness coming out of Milan also represents the latest chapter in fashion's fantasy book, with looks that we'll want to recreate with vintage finds from our favorite resale sites — and yes, that includes the new, new Bottega

Catch up on our favorite Fall 2022 collections coming out of Milan in the galleries, below. 

Act N.1

Act N 1 F22 046
Act N 1 F22 003
Act N 1 F22 013
5
Gallery
5 Images

Ambush

Ambush F22 015
Ambush F22 002
Ambush F22 006
5
Gallery
5 Images

Bottega Veneta

Bottega_Veneta_W22_043
Bottega_Veneta_W22_001
Bottega_Veneta_W22_025
5
Gallery
5 Images

Calcaterra

Calcaterra F22 019
Calcaterra F22 001
Calcaterra F22 004
5
Gallery
5 Images

Capasa Milano 

Capasa Milano F22 035
Capasa Milano F22 007
Capasa Milano F22 017
5
Gallery
5 Images

Diesel

Diesel F22 041
Diesel F22 001
Diesel F22 014
5
Gallery
5 Images

Fendi

fendi-fall-2022-collection-review-10
fendi-fall-2022-collection-review-1
fendi-fall-2022-collection-review-27
5
Gallery
5 Images

Jil Sander

Jil Sander F22 047
Jil Sander F22 013
Jil Sander F22 020
5
Gallery
5 Images

Marco Rambaldi

Marco Rambaldi F22 009
Marco Rambaldi F22 010
Marco Rambaldi F22 011
5
Gallery
5 Images

Miss Sohee

Miss Sohee supported by Dolce&Gabbana_1 (16)
Miss Sohee supported by Dolce&Gabbana_1 (1)
Miss Sohee supported by Dolce&Gabbana_1 (8)
5
Gallery
5 Images

Prada

Prada-Fall-2022-MFW-18
Prada-Fall-2022-MFW-55
Prada-Fall-2022-MFW-25
5
Gallery
5 Images

Sportmax

Sportmax F22 046
Sportmax F22 026
Sportmax F22 027
5
Gallery
5 Images

Tod's

Tod s F22 043
Tod s F22 004
Tod s F22 014
5
Gallery
5 Images

Versace

Versace F22 018
Versace F22 043
Versace F22 035
5
Gallery
5 Images

