72 Stand-Out Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week

A beauty look from Emporio Armani Fall 2022. Photo: Imaxtree

The Fall 2022 collections continued to roll out in Milan, and along with them came a whole bunch of noteworthy beauty moments. Some dominant hair and makeup trends emerged throughout the week, with designers showing a penchant for all things punk-y, moody and even goth when it came to beauty.

Dark lip colors were a recurring theme on the makeup front: We spotted inky black lipstick at Ambush, Aniye, Blumarine; deep navy at Gucci; and deep plummy-purple at Versace. Dramatic red lipstick was also a staple at Milan Fashion Week this season, appearing at both Miss Sohee and Blumarine. Then there were megawatt eye moments at Emporio Armani, Ambush, Gucci, Capasa Milano and Joy Meribe.

As for hair, '70s throwback vibes were going strong on the Milanese runways. Emporio Armani's models wore shags and sleek bobs; Joy Meribe's donned center parts adorned with braids or full, voluminous curls; Versace's sported stick-straight strands that were again center-parted. The hair at Miss Sohee was a callback to a handful of different retro eras: Models wore wet-looking '20s finger waves and '50s pompadour-style updos.

See all the most memorable hair and makeup moments from the Italian Fall 2022 runways in the galleries below.

Makeup

Hair

