Skip to main content
11 Breakout Trends From the Milan Fall 2022 Runways

11 Breakout Trends From the Milan Fall 2022 Runways

Featuring lingerie dressing and crisp suiting.

Photo: Imaxtree

Featuring lingerie dressing and crisp suiting.

Milan is getting back to business after two consecutive seasons of party wares. Carefree clothes once admired for their happy-go-lucky shapes and mood-boosting palettes have taken a back seat to powerful tailored garments that convey the responsibility and privilege that come with making important decisions. Still, Italian brands had fun with fashion for Fall 2022, sprinkling bow details and rosebud accents throughout, as well as spreading joy with sequin skirts, dramatic shoulders and fluffy coats. 

There's a cleverness to the styling that gives Italian designers an edge over others simply trying to make headlines or become the subject of viral TikToks. In other words, if you're going to attempt to wear low-rise jeans come fall, then we recommend taking notes from brands that showed this season in Milan. The same goes for lingerie dressing and wearing the shirt equivalent to a pearl necklace. 

As proceedings in Paris are already underway, we'll make this one short: Here's a cheat sheet to the top Fall 2022 trends that came out on top during Milan Fashion Week.

Belly-Button-Baring Bottoms 

Versace F22 050
Andrea Pompilio prs PO F22 004
Des Phemmes prs PO F22 010
9
Gallery
9 Images

Yes, low-rise jeans in all their hipbone-and-belly-button-baring glory walked the runways in Milan. The good news for those who feel like they've aged out of wearing this Y2K trend is that some designers paired the low-slung bottoms with high-waisted leggings or tights for a look that could work in an office when worn with a tucked-in shirt.  

Catsuits

Roberto Cavalli F22 008
Blumarine F22 010
Blumarine F22 008
8
Gallery
8 Images

Roberto Cavalli takes a literal approach to second-skin suits by covering one in leopard spots, while Blumarine offers body-hugging one-and-done solutions for nights out. 

Chartreuse 

Bottega_Veneta_W22_025
Del Core PO F22 016
Act N 1 F22 008
16
Gallery
16 Images

Chartreuse, a yellowish-green hue, lends itself well to luxe textures like cashmere, mohair and silk, making it the perfect color for designers to use in their fall collections. The vibrant yet muted shade creates a cool contrast from traditional cold-weather neutrals at Del Core and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Cherry Red

Vigilante prs PO F22 001
Andreadamo F22 043
Andreadamo F22 035
19
Gallery
19 Images

A bright cherry red painted a memorable sartorial story in several Italian collections. From Moschino's crimson-tinted, velvet tufted strapless dress to the fiery fluffy and sequinned wares at GCDS; red is the color of fall. 

Recommended Articles

Give It a Sporty Twist 

Vigilante prs PO F22 029
Annakiki F22 009
Annakiki F22 011
16
Gallery
16 Images

Gucci's headlining collaboration with Adidas sets the sporty tone for dressing next autumn. Annakiki, Diesel and Sunnei were a few to combine sartorial tradition and sportswear codes, with several showing high fashion versions of racer necklines and tracksuits.  

Lingerie Dressing

Versace F22 009
AC9 F22 008
AC9 F22 003
39
Gallery
39 Images

When Italian designers weren't envisioning the wardrobe of a hardworking boss, they were thinking about the elegance and alluring romance of boudoir dressing. Lingerie-inspired sheer and lace, as well as corset tops, covered the Fall 2022 runways in Milan. 

Non-Boring Bomber Jackets

Thefour F22 010
Prada F22 016
Prada F22 015
11
Gallery
11 Images

Bomber jackets defy seasons and trends, making them our quiet wardrobe heroes. For fall, Prada pays homage to the closet staple by adding eye-catching floral embellishments, and Etro upgrades the trusty layer with a patchworked design. 

Popcorn Textures

Trussardi F22 023
Diesel F22 066
Etro F22 033
8
Gallery
8 Images

Y2K's popcorn shirts, aka those magic bubble tops, inspired grown-up knit versions in Milan. Though not microwavable, Diesel and Etro have freshly popped, movie-friendly picks.  

Slinky String Theory 

JW Anderson PO F22 018
Blumarine F22 036
Blumarine F22 044
10
Gallery
10 Images

Italian labels had a few ideas about party dressing. Blumarine, GCDS and Versace suggest strings of pearls and glitzy Swarovski crystals arranged in drape-like curtain patterns. 

Suited Up 

Versace F22 001
Tod s F22 001
Tod s F22 007
17
Gallery
17 Images

Milan got back to business for Fall 2022 with collections that delivered crisp, boardroom-ready suiting. There were bold-shouldered blazers that wouldn't fit in a Zoom video screen, slightly oversized trousers that could work for in or out of office wear and tailored to perfection chocolate brown two-pieces.

The White Tank Top 

Tosi PO F22 022
Bottega_Veneta_W22_001
Bottega_Veneta_W22_018
8
Gallery
8 Images

What gives zero f**ks and can be purchased in a pack of three at Walmart? A humble white tank top. Prada slapped its logo on the ribbed camp go-to, and Bottega Veneta reminded us of its chic simplicity by letting it support statement accessories and wishlist-worthy pants. 

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

milan-fashion-week-fall-2021-trends
Fashion Week

9 Standout Fall 2021 Trends From the Milan Fashion Week Runways

Featuring calming neutral tones and party-ready metallics.

By Dara Prant
Mar 2, 2021
best-handbags-purses-milan-fashion-week-fall-2022-15
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the Milan Fall 2022 Runways

The leaders in luxury leather goods did not disappoint.

By Fashionista
Feb 28, 2022
milan-fashion-week-spring-2022-trends
Fashion Week

8 Top Trends From the Milan Spring 2022 Runways

Get ready for more nostalgia dressing.

By Dara Prant
Sep 29, 2021
milan-fashion-week-fall-2022-best-collections
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Collections From Milan Fashion Week

These are the looks that we'll want to recreate come September (and probably even earlier).

By Fashionista
1 hour ago