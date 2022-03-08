Miu Miu Thanks You for Your Feedback, But the Micro Mini Skirts Stay

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

You would have to be living under a rock to have not noticed that the ultra-micro-mini khaki skirt from Miu Miu's Spring 2022 collection — you know, the one that triggered Abercr*mbie & F*tch stress dreams in every millennial? — is, quite literally, everywhere.

Whether causing a viral fuss worn by Nicole Kidman on the cover of Vanity Fair or trickling down into the fast-fashion realm, this is the skirt of the season. And if you were someone saying, "Enough," bad news for you from Mrs. Prada: It's here to stay, at least for Fall 2022. (And, despite the fact that the brand was able to make a custom just for Paloma Elsesser to wear on the cover of i-D, they're still for the standard-issue model types only! Miu Miu is continuing to sit out the body diversity conversation.)

This season, the micro mini gets a preppy twist, leaving the office and hitting the tennis courts in an uber-short, pleated style, slung low to reveal Miu Miu-branded underwear. It gets styled with cropped polo sweaters or shirts with lace panels, and knee-high socks paired with ballet slippers. There are still boardroom-ready (well, depending where you work) versions worn with oversized blazers. If you weren't sold on the skirt, there's also plenty of shorts — so much as one can call underwear-shaped denim "shorts" — double belted at the low-rise waist.

Elsewhere, Miu Miu reintroduces its menswear, a kind of Wes Anderson-esque sporty look dominated by tennis separates. Again, proportion is key here: The shorts are short and the shirts are oversized. There are great leather bomber jackets and loafers, for those less sold on the idea of pirate-worthy, wide-legged leather pants.

See the complete Miu Miu Fall 2022 collection in the gallery below:

