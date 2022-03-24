Miu Miu Sure Knows How to Assemble a Well-Dressed Crew of Hollywood It Girls

Poorna Jagnnathan, Kelsey Lu, Taylour Paige, Natasha Lyonne, Janicza Bravo and Katherine Waterston. Photo: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

There's something special that happens when a brand — particularly one with an aesthetic as distinctive, beautiful and thoughtfully crafted as Miu Miu's — is able to make an event feel like its own little world. Prada and its sister brand are especially good at this, and after a couple of hours immersed in the Miu Miu-verse Wednesday night, I didn't want to leave.

The brand brought its signature charm, complete with branded popcorn and candy, to Los Angeles to debut "House Comes With a Bird," the 23rd chapter of its Miu Miu Women's Tales film series. Directed by Janicza Bravo, the clever, gorgeously shot short starring Natasha Lyonne, Kelsey Lu, Katherine Waterston and Poorna Jagnnathan put Miu Miu's latest collections into a beautiful context — and so did the event itself. As it's known to do, the label dressed a horde of Hollywood's coolest young It Girls for the premiere and after party, including Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alia Shawkat, Vanessa Hudgens, Kiernan Shipka, Diana Silvers, Rowan Blanchard, Demi Singleton, Daisy Edgar Jones and Taylour Paige, as well as Bravo and the film's stars.

Interestingly, in this sea of Miu Miu, there wasn't a single pleated khaki micro-mini skirt to be found (an effort by the brand to curb overexposure, perhaps?). There were still plenty of exposed midriffs, though, and everyone truly looked great. Browse the best looks in the gallery below.

