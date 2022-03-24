Skip to main content

Miu Miu Sure Knows How to Assemble a Well-Dressed Crew of Hollywood It Girls

The brand dressed Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Natasha Lyonne and many more for Janicza Bravo's Miu Miu Women's Tales premiere — and there was nary a miniskirt in sight.
Poorna Jagnnathan, Kelsey Lu, Taylour Paige, Natasha Lyonne, Janicza Bravo and Katherine Waterston.

Poorna Jagnnathan, Kelsey Lu, Taylour Paige, Natasha Lyonne, Janicza Bravo and Katherine Waterston.

There's something special that happens when a brand — particularly one with an aesthetic as distinctive, beautiful and thoughtfully crafted as Miu Miu's — is able to make an event feel like its own little world. Prada and its sister brand are especially good at this, and after a couple of hours immersed in the Miu Miu-verse Wednesday night, I didn't want to leave.

The brand brought its signature charm, complete with branded popcorn and candy, to Los Angeles to debut "House Comes With a Bird," the 23rd chapter of its Miu Miu Women's Tales film series. Directed by Janicza Bravo, the clever, gorgeously shot short starring Natasha Lyonne, Kelsey Lu, Katherine Waterston and Poorna Jagnnathan put Miu Miu's latest collections into a beautiful context — and so did the event itself. As it's known to do, the label dressed a horde of Hollywood's coolest young It Girls for the premiere and after party, including Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alia Shawkat, Vanessa Hudgens, Kiernan Shipka, Diana Silvers, Rowan Blanchard, Demi Singleton, Daisy Edgar Jones and Taylour Paige, as well as Bravo and the film's stars.

Interestingly, in this sea of Miu Miu, there wasn't a single pleated khaki micro-mini skirt to be found (an effort by the brand to curb overexposure, perhaps?). There were still plenty of exposed midriffs, though, and everyone truly looked great. Browse the best looks in the gallery below.

miu miu womens tales 2022 28
miu miu womens tales 2022 27
miu miu womens tales 2022 9
26
Gallery
26 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

hunter schafer miu miu
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Hunter Schafer in a Sweet Miu Miu Naked Dress

Jules covered in jewels.

By Dhani MauJan 27, 2022
euphoria premiere
Style

'Euphoria' Has the Best-Dressed Cast of All Time

See what all the cuties wore to the season two premiere.

By Dhani MauJan 6, 2022
sadie sink 2018 golden globes miu miu
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sadie Sink in a Tea-Length Miu Miu Dress

Consider this timeless, ankle-hitting silhouette for your next holiday party.

By Dhani MauNov 18, 2021
fexi thom browne nyfw 2022 tartan 2
Fashion Week

Fexi Takes Thom Browne

Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud celebrated Browne's proprietary tartan with a dinner during New York Fashion Week.

By Dhani MauFeb 16, 2022