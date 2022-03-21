Model Management Agency, The Society, Is Hiring An Assistant In New York, NY

We are looking for a Department Assistant to join our commercial team at The Society. As a Department Assistant, you will help organize, coordinate, and carry out all departmental processes and projects for the commercial team at The Society. The Department Assistant is responsible for completing ad-hoc projects and assisting with a variety of daily administrative tasks for the Society’s clients and model managers.



JOB DESCRIPTION – WHAT YOU WILL DO:

· Serve as first point of contact for client questions, fielding to model managers or other team members where appropriate.

· Right hand person for the model managers you support: answer phone calls, provide relevant information to clients, sit in on meetings, ensure zoom/meetings run smoothly and have a solid understanding of our roster of talent and their current meetings and prospective job opportunities.

· Ensure seamless experience for clients from start to finish.

· Coordinate contractual obligations for talent and clients, oversee all aspects of talent/ model managers schedule, including but not limited to travel, flight itinerary, drivers, hotel/accommodation and communicating all details in a timely and efficient manner.

· Communicate COVID/Health protocols, point person with accounting team to ensure on time invoicing and billing.

· Answer and direct all incoming calls / emails to appropriate team members

· Input and update all relevant info into The Society’s booking software.

· Support talent to build trust and troubleshoot logistical conflicts prior, during and after job completion

· Update talent daily on their schedules and any changes to guarantee they have their schedule ahead of time.

· Complete ad hoc department projects.

· Perform other related duties as assigned.



CANDIDATE PROFILE – WHO YOU ARE:

· Strong multi-tasker and have proven problem-solving abilities.

· Knowledgeable and passionate about the fashion and the modeling industry.

· Ability to manage multiple different projects simultaneously and monitor checkpoints throughout execution.

· Excellent verbal, interpersonal, written and customer service skills.

· Detail oriented and able to handle complex instructions with care and follow through.

· Demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness in execution of assigned tasks.

· Ability to adapt to changes and work in a fast paced, demanding environment.

· Dependable and proactive. Able to prioritize workload and use time efficiently.

· Takes ownership of outlined responsibilities with a curiosity to learn and ability to confidentially handle sensitive information.

· Computer and social media savvy

· Ability to handle pressure in a fast-paced changing environment.



TO APPLY: Please send your resume to hr@thesocietymanagement.com, subject line Department Assistant.



@thesocietynyc



We are an Equal Employment Opportunity (“EEO”) Employer. It has been and will continue to be a fundamental policy of the Company not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, gender, gender identity, transgender status, pregnancy, marital status, partnership status, domestic violence victim status, sexual orientation, age, national origin, alienage or citizenship status, veteran or military status, disability, genetic information or any other characteristic prohibited by federal, state or local laws.