Nam Cho Fine Jewelry Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Content Creator & Coordinator In New York, NY

Nam Cho Fine Jewelry is a small but fast-growing luxury company. We are looking for a talented and dynamic Digital & Social Media creator/coordinator. The main responsibility is to create content and execute strategy on relevant social platforms to increase brand awareness, expand audience and articulate identity.

Instagram:

· Manage, brainstorm and execute strategies for Instagram consistently with the brand

· Create and design Instagram content working with Nam Cho; also coordinate with photographers, stylists and graphic designers to generate content for projects and complete same on a timely basis and within budget

· Assist Nam Cho with styling and creative direction

· Oversee daily social media operation

· Photograph, edit, curate, copy-write and publish on a schedule

· Manage weekly Instagram calendar and production



Requirements:

· Experience in luxury goods, high fashion and/or fine jewelry is a must

· 2-5 years of experience in creating digital content and managing social media accounts

· Understanding of the creative development process and planning

· Proficiency in iPhone photography and image curator; advanced photography skills a plus

· Stylish copy writing, editing, presentation and communication skills

· Knowledge of social media software and tools; scheduling reporting and optimization

· Highly detail-oriented organizational skills and ability to multi-task.



Work hours are flexible, based on further discussion; the photos must be created on-site. Pls send your resume to Sales@namcho.com along with samples of your work



@namchojewelry