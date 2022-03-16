Nam Cho Fine Jewelry Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Content Creator & Coordinator In New York, NY
Nam Cho Fine Jewelry is a small but fast-growing luxury company. We are looking for a talented and dynamic Digital & Social Media creator/coordinator. The main responsibility is to create content and execute strategy on relevant social platforms to increase brand awareness, expand audience and articulate identity.
Instagram:
· Manage, brainstorm and execute strategies for Instagram consistently with the brand
· Create and design Instagram content working with Nam Cho; also coordinate with photographers, stylists and graphic designers to generate content for projects and complete same on a timely basis and within budget
· Assist Nam Cho with styling and creative direction
· Oversee daily social media operation
· Photograph, edit, curate, copy-write and publish on a schedule
· Manage weekly Instagram calendar and production
Requirements:
· Experience in luxury goods, high fashion and/or fine jewelry is a must
· 2-5 years of experience in creating digital content and managing social media accounts
· Understanding of the creative development process and planning
· Proficiency in iPhone photography and image curator; advanced photography skills a plus
· Stylish copy writing, editing, presentation and communication skills
· Knowledge of social media software and tools; scheduling reporting and optimization
· Highly detail-oriented organizational skills and ability to multi-task.
Work hours are flexible, based on further discussion; the photos must be created on-site. Pls send your resume to Sales@namcho.com along with samples of your work
@namchojewelry