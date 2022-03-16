Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Nam Cho Fine Jewelry Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Content Creator & Coordinator In New York, NY

Nam Cho Fine Jewelry is a small but fast-growing luxury company. We are looking for a talented and dynamic Digital & Social Media creator/coordinator.
nam cho BASIC HOOPS GROUP(2)

Nam Cho Fine Jewelry is a small but fast-growing luxury company. We are looking for a talented and dynamic Digital & Social Media creator/coordinator. The main responsibility is to create content and execute strategy on relevant social platforms to increase brand awareness, expand audience and articulate identity.

Instagram:
· Manage, brainstorm and execute strategies for Instagram consistently with the brand
· Create and design Instagram content working with Nam Cho; also coordinate with photographers, stylists and graphic designers to generate content for projects and complete same on a timely basis and within budget
· Assist Nam Cho with styling and creative direction
· Oversee daily social media operation
· Photograph, edit, curate, copy-write and publish on a schedule
· Manage weekly Instagram calendar and production

Requirements:
· Experience in luxury goods, high fashion and/or fine jewelry is a must
· 2-5 years of experience in creating digital content and managing social media accounts
· Understanding of the creative development process and planning
· Proficiency in iPhone photography and image curator; advanced photography skills a plus
· Stylish copy writing, editing, presentation and communication skills
· Knowledge of social media software and tools; scheduling reporting and optimization
· Highly detail-oriented organizational skills and ability to multi-task.

Work hours are flexible, based on further discussion; the photos must be created on-site. Pls send your resume to Sales@namcho.com along with samples of your work

@namchojewelry

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

nam cho BASIC HOOPS GROUP(2)
Sponsored Story

Nam Cho Fine Jewelry: Administrative Assistant/Office Coordinator Position, Located in New York City

Nam Cho Fine Jewelry is looking for a responsible Administrative Assistant to perform a variety of administrative tasks. We are a small company but fast growing, with family like environment.

By Winnie LiuNov 2, 2021
apparel-casual-clothes-934070 pexels Ylanite Koppens
Sponsored Story

Jamie Wolf Is Hiring A Social Media Coordinator In New York, NY

Fine jewelry brand, Jamie Wolf is seeking a Social Media Coordinator to manage their social strategy.

By Winnie LiuApr 14, 2021
us angels BLUSH-29
Sponsored Story

Social Media Manager, Content Creator, Us Angels (New York, NY) (Remote)

Us Angels, a leading childrens clothing brand, is seeking a social media manager to be responsible creating exciting content for Instagram, facebook, and tiktok.

By Winnie LiuMar 5, 2021
fashion-friends-friendship-1345082 pexels
Sponsored Story

Mark Henry Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Manager In New York, NY

Mark Henry is a fine jewelry brand based in New York City. We are the go-to-source for designer jewelry that utilizes extremely rare gemstones like natural alexandrite and paraiba.

By Winnie LiuApr 27, 2021