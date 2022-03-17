Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Naomie Harris Midriff Flossing Back in 2017

She was very early to the trend in this JW Anderson dress.
naomie harris jw anderson

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Now that we've officially "sprung forward," I'm starting to gravitate more towards fun, summery pieces. The jeans and sweaters I've been wearing the past few months just feel boring and stale, and as I begin thinking about my warm-weather wardrobe, I'm adding this 2017 Naomie Harris look to my mood board.

I'm not usually one to show midriff, but I like how this dress — from JW Anderson's Spring 2018 collection — has a relaxed, yet elevated, feel. It's cute and fun, but not in a clubby or attention-seeking way. It also seems Harris may be patient zero for the "midriff flossing" trend that really took off in 2021 and still seems to have some momentum. 

Shop a few fresh, chill examples of the look in the gallery below.

