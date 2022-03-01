Serena Williams, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and More Walk Off-White's First Runway Without Virgil Abloh

After Virgil Abloh passed away suddenly in November, it became clear that his friends, colleagues, collaborators and business partners would make it their missions to keep the designer's legacy alive. That mission was heard loud and clear at Off White's Fall 2022 show on the first day of Paris Fashion Week.

Dubbed "Spaceship Earth: an Imaginary Experience," it featured Abloh's final ready-to-wear designs for the brand he founded 10 years ago, as well as a selection of couture-like looks meant to usher the label into its future.

The gravity of this show — and this moment in Abloh's legacy — was underscored by the casting.

Naomi Campbell. Photo: Imaxtree

Artists and cultural icons like Serena Williams, Jim Jones, Honey Dijon and Ian Isiah walked in the ready-to-wear section, while supermodels spanning all generations (including Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Karen Elson, Karlie Kloss, Candice Swanepoel Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Adut Akech and Kaia Gerber) sauntered around the glittering chandelier centerpiece in the more extravagant high-fashion offering. They took their time and oozed personality and drama — Elson even lit a cigarette mid-walk — and none more than Debra Shaw, who closed the show solo in a couture-inspired bridal look featuring a crop top and massive feathered skirt.

These aren't your typical red-carpet gowns, either: These looks pay tribute to Abloh's tradition of merging casual or athletic elements with eveningwear signatures — graphic tees with big tulle skirts, a mullet-hem wedding dress displaying chunky sneakers, a grey hoodie with a massive pink satin bow and train. According to the show notes (as reported by Vogue's Nicole Phelps), they were "designed by Virgil and completed by the creative teams and collaborators with whom he worked."

Serena Williams. Photo: Imaxtree

Throughout the collection, you'll recognize many of Abloh's and Off-White's signatures, from the split tiered tulle on ballgown skirts, the merging of the hyper-casual with the super-refined and, of course, phrases in quotes — like "Little Black Dress" on a sequined mini dress modeled by Kendall Jenner and a flag bearing his motto: Question Everything.

See the full Off-White Fall 2022 collection in the gallery, below.

