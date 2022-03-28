Skip to main content
13 Standout Beauty Looks From the 2022 Oscars

13 Standout Beauty Looks From the 2022 Oscars

See all the best hair and makeup moments from the red carpet here.

Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images

See all the best hair and makeup moments from the red carpet here.

The 2022 Oscars red carpet was full of noteworthy fashion moments — shirtless Timothée Chalamet! Jada Pinkett Smith giving a Glenn Martens-designed mega-train its due! So very much red! — and it also proved to be the perfect venue for plenty of major beauty looks.

Stars dabbled in both risk-taking and classic hair, makeup and nails for the occasion. On the hair front, Lupita Nyong'o, who simply never disappoints with her glam, wore a towering structured updo by her usual stylist, Vernon François. Venus Williams also took her hair to new heights with a voluminous, retro style by hairstylist Lacy Redway. And Zoë Kravitz went full-on Hepburn — Audrey, of course — with precisely cropped bangs and a sophisticated chignon. 

As for makeup, many attendees went simple and elegant — it's the Oscars, after all. Tracee Ellis Ross, Rosie Perez and Julianne Hough chose classic red lips, keeping the rest of their looks simple. (Hough channeled an iconic Michelle Williams look of Oscars past, pairing hers with a canary yellow gown.) Zendaya, Lily James and Emilia Jones chose pearly, luminous makeup looks in neutral tones that were subdued, but nonetheless brought their entire looks together. In James' case, the pale pink tones echoed those in her gown, making for a matchy-matchy moment we loved.

See all the best beauty looks from the 2022 Oscars in the gallery below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

rosie-perez-oscars-2022-hair
zendaya-oscars-2022-makeup
zoe-kravitz-oscars-2022-makeup-hair
13
Gallery
13 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
News

The 33 Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

We can't remember the last time the fashion at the Academy Awards was this good, TBH.

By Fashionista49 minutes ago
andra-day-oscars-2021
Beauty

The 11 Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 Oscars

See the stand-out hair and makeup moments from the first in-person, (mostly) maskless red carpet in quite some time.

By Stephanie SaltzmanApr 26, 2021
emmys-best-beauty
Beauty

The 9 Best Beauty Looks From the 2017 Emmys

See the standout hair and makeup looks from the red carpet.

By Stephanie SaltzmanSep 17, 2017
logan-browning-sag-awards-main
Beauty

See the Best Hair and Makeup Looks From the 2020 SAG Awards

These were the not-to-be-missed beauty looks from the red carpet.

By Stephanie SaltzmanJan 19, 2020