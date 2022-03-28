13 Standout Beauty Looks From the 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars red carpet was full of noteworthy fashion moments — shirtless Timothée Chalamet! Jada Pinkett Smith giving a Glenn Martens-designed mega-train its due! So very much red! — and it also proved to be the perfect venue for plenty of major beauty looks.

Stars dabbled in both risk-taking and classic hair, makeup and nails for the occasion. On the hair front, Lupita Nyong'o, who simply never disappoints with her glam, wore a towering structured updo by her usual stylist, Vernon François. Venus Williams also took her hair to new heights with a voluminous, retro style by hairstylist Lacy Redway. And Zoë Kravitz went full-on Hepburn — Audrey, of course — with precisely cropped bangs and a sophisticated chignon.

As for makeup, many attendees went simple and elegant — it's the Oscars, after all. Tracee Ellis Ross, Rosie Perez and Julianne Hough chose classic red lips, keeping the rest of their looks simple. (Hough channeled an iconic Michelle Williams look of Oscars past, pairing hers with a canary yellow gown.) Zendaya, Lily James and Emilia Jones chose pearly, luminous makeup looks in neutral tones that were subdued, but nonetheless brought their entire looks together. In James' case, the pale pink tones echoed those in her gown, making for a matchy-matchy moment we loved.

See all the best beauty looks from the 2022 Oscars in the gallery below.

13 Gallery 13 Images

