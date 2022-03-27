Glenn Martens' Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Collection Got the Red Carpet Moment It Deserves

Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier at the 2022 Oscars. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Designer Glenn Martens' Spring 2022 couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier was already in the running for this year's most exciting fashion moments, and Jada Pinkett Smith just added to the existing buzz.

The actor and "Red Table Talk" host showed up to the 2022 Academy Awards in one of the most show-stopping looks from the runway collection, for which Martens — known best for his work at Y/Project and Diesel — acted as the season's guest couturier. His designs were applauded by fashion insiders for their fresh, dramatic, experimental-yet-beautiful quality, and Pinkett Smith did this emerald-green look justice. I mean, look at that train.

Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier at the 2022 Oscars. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

