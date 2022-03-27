Celebrities Brought a Little Extra Red to the Oscars Red Carpet

The biggest fashion trend on Hollywood's biggest night of the year actually had a timeless feel: Celebrities and their stylists seemed to take inspiration from the red carpet itself, resulting in an abundance of classic red gowns at the 2022 Oscars.

That said, their looks couldn't have been more different: The tulle ruching on Kirsten Dunst's Christian Lacroix gown gave it a soft, multi-dimensional texture, while Tracee Ellis Ross's strapless Carolina Herrera dress read more sexy and body-con. Amelie Zilber's empire-waist Dior frock had a bohemian vibe, while Ariana DeBose eschewed a gown altogether, opting for a dramatic jumpsuit-cape combo instead.

See all that and the rest of the evening's red-hot looks in the gallery below, and check out the rest of the red carpet here.

