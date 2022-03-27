Oh My God, Timothée Chalamet Showed Up Shirtless to the Oscars

Timothée Chalamet at the 2022 Oscars, shirtless. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Red carpet red alert: Timothée Chalamet just showed up at the 2022 Oscars without a shirt. We were not prepared.

The "Dune" star, no stranger to the Academy Awards red carpet or boundary-pushing fashion, attended this year's ceremony in a custom Louis Vuitton look that included a sparkly black jacket with lace cuffs, simple black pants — and zero (0) shirts. He did, however, pile on the jewelry, choosing to accessorize with a handful of silver rings and pendant necklaces.

Honestly, we could write more words about this look. But would you actually read them? Instead, we will present this gallery of Timmy photographed from a variety of angles, no further comment needed.

6 Gallery 6 Images

