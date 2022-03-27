Every Look From the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Oscars night is the summit of red carpets, where couture gowns wind up on the actors behind the film characters that made the biggest splash over the last several months. For movie stars, it's a chance to relish in the glamour of fame, and for top stylists, it's a test to see if they can get to the finish line of awards season with double-sided tape to spare.

This year's ceremony features a roster of nominees, presenters and hosts — three to make up for the last few hostless shows — armed with the sartorial skills and styling teams to create the dramatic parade of fashion that we dreamed about during the dark days of virtual red carpets.

So get your popcorn ready as this year's esteemed guests make their way into Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, and be sure to keep your finger on that "refresh" button as we update the gallery below with all of the looks from the evening in real time.

105 Gallery 105 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.