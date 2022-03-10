Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Collections From Paris Fashion Week

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and the Fall 2022 season. Our eight-day stay in the capital of France gave us a lot to chew on — namely, will we partake in the micro mini skirt trend that Miu Miu and now several other brands are pushing?

Whether you're on team crop or not, the designers showing in Paris offered a plethora of other big (and more covered-up) ideas on what to wear this fall, and we've highlighted our favorites in the galleries below. À la prochaine.

Cecilie Bahnsen

5 Gallery 5 Images

Dries Van Noten

5 Gallery 5 Images

Ester Manas

5 Gallery 5 Images

Issey Miyake

5 Gallery 5 Images

Kenneth Ize

5 Gallery 5 Images

Kiko Kostadinov

5 Gallery 5 Images

Kwaidan Editions

5 Gallery 5 Images

Loewe

5 Gallery 5 Images

Miu Miu

5 Gallery 5 Images

Mônot

5 Gallery 5 Images

Nina Ricci

5 Gallery 5 Images

Off-White

5 Gallery 5 Images

Rick Owens

5 Gallery 5 Images

Rokh

5 Gallery 5 Images

Saint Laurent

5 Gallery 5 Images

Schiaparelli

5 Gallery 5 Images

Valentino

5 Gallery 5 Images

Vaquera

5 Gallery 5 Images

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.