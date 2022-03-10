Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Collections From Paris Fashion Week
Our top picks from the French capital.
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and the Fall 2022 season. Our eight-day stay in the capital of France gave us a lot to chew on — namely, will we partake in the micro mini skirt trend that Miu Miu and now several other brands are pushing?
Whether you're on team crop or not, the designers showing in Paris offered a plethora of other big (and more covered-up) ideas on what to wear this fall, and we've highlighted our favorites in the galleries below. À la prochaine.
Cecilie Bahnsen
Dries Van Noten
Ester Manas
Issey Miyake
Kenneth Ize
Kiko Kostadinov
Kwaidan Editions
Loewe
Miu Miu
Mônot
Nina Ricci
Off-White
Rick Owens
Rokh
Saint Laurent
Schiaparelli
Valentino
Vaquera
