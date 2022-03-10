Skip to main content
Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Collections From Paris Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Collections From Paris Fashion Week

Our top picks from the French capital.

Photo: Imaxtree

Our top picks from the French capital.

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and the Fall 2022 season. Our eight-day stay in the capital of France gave us a lot to chew on — namely, will we partake in the micro mini skirt trend that Miu Miu and now several other brands are pushing? 

Whether you're on team crop or not, the designers showing in Paris offered a plethora of other big (and more covered-up) ideas on what to wear this fall, and we've highlighted our favorites in the galleries below. À la prochaine.

Cecilie Bahnsen

Cecilie Bahnsen F22 018
Cecilie Bahnsen F22 002
Cecilie Bahnsen F22 005
5
Gallery
5 Images

Dries Van Noten 

Van Noten PO F22 051
Van Noten PO F22 003
Van Noten PO F22 010
5
Gallery
5 Images

Ester Manas

Ester Manas F22 007
Ester Manas F22 026
Ester Manas F22 002
5
Gallery
5 Images

Issey Miyake

Miyake PO F22 020
Miyake PO F22 036
Miyake PO F22 004
5
Gallery
5 Images

Kenneth Ize

Kenneth Ize F22 021
Kenneth Ize F22 007
Kenneth Ize F22 003
5
Gallery
5 Images

Kiko Kostadinov

Kiko Kostadinov fall 2022 5
kiko-kostadinov-fall-2022
kiko-fall-2022
5
Gallery
5 Images

Kwaidan Editions

kwaidan-editions-fall-2022-2
kwaidan-editions-fall-2022-4
kwaidan-editions-fall-2022
5
Gallery
5 Images

Loewe

Loewe F22 043
Loewe F22 007
Loewe F22 014
5
Gallery
5 Images

Miu Miu 

miu-miu-fall-2022-collection-review-39
miu-miu-fall-2022-collection-review-2
miu-miu-fall-2022-collection-review-50
5
Gallery
5 Images

Mônot

Monot F22 016
Monot F22 023
Monot F22 001
5
Gallery
5 Images

Nina Ricci

Nina Ricci PO F22 023
Nina Ricci PO F22 017
Nina Ricci PO F22 003
5
Gallery
5 Images

Off-White

Off White F22 078
Off White F22 073
Off White F22 055
5
Gallery
5 Images

Rick Owens 

rick-owens-fall-2022-collection37
rick-owens-fall-2022-collection1
rick-owens-fall-2022-collection18
5
Gallery
5 Images

Rokh

Rokh F22 033
Rokh F22 005
Rokh F22 007
5
Gallery
5 Images

Saint Laurent 

Saint Laurent F22 019
Saint Laurent F22 053
Saint Laurent F22 055
5
Gallery
5 Images

Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli PO F22 028
Schiaparelli PO F22 011
Schiaparelli PO F22 004
5
Gallery
5 Images

Valentino

valentino-fall-2022-collection-review-66
valentino-fall-2022-collection-review-74
valentino-fall-2022-collection-review-76
5
Gallery
5 Images

Vaquera

Vaquera F22 029
Vaquera F22 001
Vaquera F22 018
5
Gallery
5 Images

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

paris-fashion-week-fall-2022-trends
Fashion Week

9 Fall 2022 Trends to Bookmark From Paris Fashion Week

(More) micro minis, hybrid jackets and beyond.

By Dara Prant4 hours ago
paris-fashion-week-spring-2022-best-collections
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Spring 2022 Collections From Paris Fashion Week

Our top picks from the French capital.

By FashionistaOct 6, 2021
paris-fashion-week-favorite-collections-spring-2020
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 17 Favorite Collections From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2020

Our top picks from the French capital.

By FashionistaOct 3, 2019
paris fashion week trends spring 2021
Fashion Week

7 Top Trends From the Paris Spring 2021 Runways

A primer on the most popular styles from the French capital.

By Dara PrantOct 7, 2020