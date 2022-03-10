56 Stunning Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week

A beauty look from Christian Dior Fall 2022. Photo: Imaxtree

The Fall 2022 shows drew to a close in Paris this week, rounding out a month full of runway beauty looks that were bold, masterful, nostalgic and... damp. Hair and makeup trends continued to emerge on the Parisian runways — some more wearable/bookmark-as-inspo-for-your-next-fancy-event than others.

The complete beauty look at Dior (above) was an obvious favorite: Models wore their hair parted at the center, neatly pulled back in hairline braids and then topped with glittering, pearl-studded headbands. Makeup was refined and simple, with clean skin, brushed brows and a subtle but impactful luminous highlight at the inner corners of the eyes, diffused out from the tear ducts. Chanel's beauty look was also classic, featuring bouncy, super-shiny blowouts pulled to one side with a barrette. The deep side parts that factored into the Chanel look proved to be a notable trend across multiple runways: We also spotted variations at Miu Miu and Saint Laurent.

When it came to punchier, livelier beauty moments, it was all about the makeup. Models wore rhinestone appliqués on their lips or beneath their eyes at the Koché show; for Givenchy's runway, two pearly studs were placed at different focal points on the face for each model. Neon eye makeup also had a bit moment in Paris, from hot-pink swaths of eyeliner at Valentino and minute flashes of electric green shadow at Alter to iridescent cat-eyes at Giambattista Valli and thick rings of royal blue and purple makeup around the eyes at Saint Laurent.

See all the stand-out hair and makeup moments from the Parisian Fall 2022 runways in the galleries below.

