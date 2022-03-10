9 Fall 2022 Trends to Bookmark From Paris Fashion Week

And just like that...fashion month is over. We're not playing favorites, but we may have saved the best for last: The Fall 2022 runways in the French capital remained the place to single out trends. Some were a continuation of themes we'd seen in New York, London and Milan, though many were unique to the City of Lights. Check out the galleries below to see what you'll be wearing six months down the line, courtesy of Paris Fashion Week.

Elevated Baseball Caps

Hats off to the designers in Paris who turned baseball caps into artful, head-topping objects. Off-White showed oversized caps in "Clueless"-approved checks, while Botter made caps with clever heart cut-outs.

Gear Up

Protective gear and other sartorial derivatives of armor — think breast plates and shoulder pads — emerged as themes for fall. Balmain and Christian Dior lead the fashion army with medieval-inspired steel accents and football-ready accroutements.

Hybrid Jackets

From puffer gowns at Ottolinger to blazer hoodies at Coperni, French brands are thinking outside of the outerwear box for Fall 2022.

The Miu Miu Mini Effect

Since making its polarizing debut last October, Miu Miu's micro-mini set has multiplied and mutated, appearing in business-appropriate fabrics in numerous Fall 2022 collections.

The Power of Purple

While designers typically prefer earthy tones for autumn, they decided on an escapist hue for the upcoming cold-weather season. With its ties to royalty and magic, purple brings a transformative and creative spirit to fall dressing.

Subtly Sexy Suiting

Suiting walked out of the boardroom and into a minimalist '90s dream on the Fall 2022 runways in Paris. Saint Laurent's sophisticated and sinuous offering stands out for its simplistic take on high glamour.

Slouchy Denim

Baggy denim dominated the French capital, with many designers showing the loose-fitting, comfy bottom option. Their styling notes include tucked-in, tight-fighting tops for a look that's more off-duty model than angsty teen.

Warm and Fuzzy

The Fall 2022 sweaters presented in Paris is all about staying warm and fuzzy — think ultra-cozy mohair blends and feathery-plush knits.



Winter Whites

Luxurious puffer coats and sumptuous sweaters in shades of cream, ivory and freshly-fallen snow-white make a strong case for getting dressed after your morning cup of coffee. The catwalks in Paris prove the crisp, neutral hue can make your winter ensemble look seriously expensive.

