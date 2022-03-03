Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring An Account Assistant, Beauty Team In New York, NY
Paul Wilmot Communications is seeking a hardworking and dedicated Account Assistant for the Beauty Team. The ideal candidate is bright, organized, upbeat and efficient with a passion for the beauty and wellness industry. The assistant role is one with various responsibilities, so this person should be comfortable multi-tasking and prioritizing. Work will range from administrative support, research, sample management, writing, pitching, etc.
Responsibilities include:
- Obtain press clippings in timely manner to send to clients/account teams
- Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / etc. that apply to division and alert team accordingly
- Responsible for handling client send outs via shipping and/or messenger service to press and influencers in a timely manner
- Responsible for keeping product closet neat and orderly
- Maintain collateral stock (bags, tissue paper, ribbons, folders, letterhead, press kits)
- Maintain and update contact/media lists
- Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and professional manner
- Help with compiling creative pitches supporting new + hero sku’s from clients
- Contribute to team brainstorms on strategy with creative ideas
- Join weekly client conference calls and contribute with updates on responsible tasks
- Work team events and handle all responsibilities delegated, including but not limited to setup, check-in, liaising with client, etc.
- Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books
- Build strong working knowledge of Muckrack media database system
- Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy
Recommended Articles
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR or Communications preferred
- Relevant internship experience
- Must strive in a fast-paced environment and be comfortable managing multiple projects at once
- Should possess superior communication and problem-solving skills
- Interest in beauty / pop culture
- Strong writing and computer skills, as well as knowledge of social media
Please send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com
@paulwilmotcomm