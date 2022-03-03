Skip to main content
Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring An Account Assistant, Beauty Team In New York, NY

The ideal candidate is bright, organized, upbeat and efficient with a passion for the beauty and wellness industry.
paul wilmot

Paul Wilmot Communications is seeking a hardworking and dedicated Account Assistant for the Beauty Team. The ideal candidate is bright, organized, upbeat and efficient with a passion for the beauty and wellness industry. The assistant role is one with various responsibilities, so this person should be comfortable multi-tasking and prioritizing. Work will range from administrative support, research, sample management, writing, pitching, etc.

Responsibilities include:

  • Obtain press clippings in timely manner to send to clients/account teams
  • Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / etc. that apply to division and alert team accordingly
  • Responsible for handling client send outs via shipping and/or messenger service to press and influencers in a timely manner
  • Responsible for keeping product closet neat and orderly
  • Maintain collateral stock (bags, tissue paper, ribbons, folders, letterhead, press kits)
  • Maintain and update contact/media lists
  • Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and professional manner
  • Help with compiling creative pitches supporting new + hero sku’s from clients
  • Contribute to team brainstorms on strategy with creative ideas
  • Join weekly client conference calls and contribute with updates on responsible tasks
  • Work team events and handle all responsibilities delegated, including but not limited to setup, check-in, liaising with client, etc.
  • Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books
  • Build strong working knowledge of Muckrack media database system
  • Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR or Communications preferred
  • Relevant internship experience
  • Must strive in a fast-paced environment and be comfortable managing multiple projects at once
  • Should possess superior communication and problem-solving skills
  • Interest in beauty / pop culture
  • Strong writing and computer skills, as well as knowledge of social media

Please send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com

@paulwilmotcomm

