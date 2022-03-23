Must Read: Precious Lee Covers 'Elle,' Can Viral Amazon-born Beauty Brands Expand Beyond the Site?

Precious Lee on the April 2022 cover of "Elle." Photo: Adrienne Raquel for "Elle"

Precious Lee covers Elle

Patti Wilson styled Precious Lee in a bright Moschino look for the April cover of Elle. The model matches the bold energy of the orange-hued ensemble in her interview with Alexis Okeowo, where Lee reflects on how she turned her dreams of modeling couture and walking for Versace into realities. Lee also opens up about how the tragic loss of her older sister helped her learn how to tap into creative outlets to heal. {Elle}

Can viral Amazon-born beauty brands expand beyond the site?

Marketing on Amazon is pricier than ever since mass brands have directed their large marketing budgets to the platform. Plus, the pandemic put an end to lucrative brand promotions, making growth for Amazon-native beauty brands increasingly challenging. Cheryl Wischhover dives into what it will take for Amazon-born brands to maintain success on the site and expand beyond the platform. {Business of Fashion}

How New Balance pulled off an epic rebrand

Hilary George-Parkin goes in on the New Balance glow-up in a piece for Glamour. In only six years, the brand transformed the quintessential dad shoe into a fashion hit and managed to offset any lingering negativity caused by an unexpected political scandal by proving its worth as a buzz-generating collaborator. Cool collaborations coupled with a winning back-to-basics design approach helped fuel its epic rebrand. {Glamour}

