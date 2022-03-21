Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rami Malek in a Gingham Givenchy Suit

Rami Malek in Givenchy at the 2018 American Music Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Gingham is a glorious spring print that continues to sprinkle its picnic-perfect charm on floaty dresses, but on a more structured garment, something magical happens — or at least it did when Rami Malek wore a Givenchy gingham blazer to the American Music Awards in 2018.

Malek was getting into his sartorial groove, having stepped up his suiting game to promote "Bohemian Rhapsody." This Givenchy look was of many bold ensembles that crowned him king of the red carpet that year. Aside from the adventurous blazer, the suit doesn't deviate much from what we'd expect from a standard awards show outfit: It was tailored to perfection, featuring black trousers cropped at just the right length and smartly paired with a crisp white button-up shirt.

The brilliant styling hack to steal is the out-of-context gingham. The summery checks add a youthful playfulness to suiting. We should bookmark this lesson in joyful dressing as we shed our winter layers and look forward to spring, a season of fresh starts.

Ahead, we've rounded up some formal gingham blazers and light jackets for a refreshing take on workwear.

