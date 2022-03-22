Skip to main content
relish Is Hiring  A Retail Stylist In Washington, DC

Nestled in the historic district of our nation's capital, relish is an upscale luxury boutique that embraces the artisanal side of fashion.
ABOUT relish
Nestled in the historic district of our nation's capital, relish is an upscale luxury boutique that embraces the artisanal side of fashion. For more than 25 years, relish has provided a worldly devoted clientele with a sophisticated modern aesthetic. In an airy, calming environment with a knowledgeable styling team, relish is unrivaled.

POSITION
In house styling is a core component of relish and we are looking for an experienced candidate to provide our clients with a professional wardrobing experience; discerning the client’s needs, outfitting them head to toe with knowledge of designers, construction fit and distinctive attire.

The ideal candidate will have previously held a stylist/retail position and has experience in a luxury retail environment. They are passionate about fashion, detail oriented, organized and have excellent interpersonal skills.

By providing the best customer experience, the stylist can nurture a loyal client base and deliver against a monthly sales target, while growing long term financial returns.

Other responsibilities
- day to day operations
- upkeep and store merchandising
- inventory and stock management
- Instagram and customer request
- working with merchandise, experimenting with outfits, fit, and wardrobe building.

Please send resumes and cover letters to careers@relishdc.com

relishdc.com
@relish_dc

