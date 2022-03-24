Must Read: Renée Zellweger Covers 'Harper's Bazaar,' Maluma Launches Fashion Line

Photo: Mel Bles/Courtesy of Hearst

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Renée Zellweger covers Harper's Bazaar

Renée Zellweger is on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's April 2022 edition, dubbed the "Reinvention Issue." She was photographed by Mel Bles, and interviewed by Mickey Rapkin about the NBC miniseries she currently stars in, "The Thing About Pam," her "self-imposed hiatus" and more. {Harper's Bazaar}

Maluma is launching his own fashion line

Maluma teamed up with New York-based design and manufacturing company Reunited Clothing to launch his own fashion brand, which debuts on Thursday with Macy's as an exclusive retail partner. Royalty by Maluma spans both menswear and womenswear, in sizes XS to XXL, with prices starting at $39.50 and going up to $179. {Fashionista Inbox}

Pat McGrath x "Bridgerton" is back

To coincide with the second season of "Bridgerton" (dropping on Friday), Pat McGrath Labs is releasing a "sequel" collection inspired by the hit Netflix series. It includes a Mthrshp: Belle of the Ball eyeshadow palette ($65), a Legendary Wear kohl eyeliner ($28), a Skin Fetish body shimmer ($52), a Blushing Delights blush and highlighter palette ($52) and a series of SatinAllure lipsticks. "Pat McGrath has pushed the luxe modernity of 'Bridgerton' beyond the screen with this collaboration, and we're excited to share it with the world," Sandie Bailey, Shondaland's chief design & digital media officer said, in a statement. "She's an icon and a global force in the beauty and fashion industry, and shares a creative passion for projects that evoke emotion, making her a perfect partner as we expand the 'Bridgerton' world." See all the products in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Why don't "size-inclusive" brands carry plus sizes in stores?

In Refinery29, Gianluca Russo reports on why brands that sell plus sizes often don't stock that inventory in stores, how that affects the shopping experience and what moves are being made to change that. {Refinery29}

